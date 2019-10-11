2020 general election debates announced

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Friday that the first 2020 general election debate will be held in September and will be hosted by the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

The debate, which will be held on Sept. 29, 2020, will be one of three general election presidential debates.

The commission also said the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor will host the second general election debate on Oct. 15, 2020.

The final presidential debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 29, 2020.

The group also revealed that the University of Utah is slated to host the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7, 2020.

The debate will follow 12 Democratic primary debates, which will wrap up in April. The fourth Democratic primary debate will take place on Tuesday in Westerville, Oh.

The general election debates between President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: 'Bring our troops back home' Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton'Lock him up' chant erupts at Trump rally after Eric Trump attacks Biden Minneapolis mayor proclaims 'Love Trumps Hate Day' ahead of Trump visit Krystal Ball: Lauer rape allegations represent 'ugly underbelly' of news outlets MORE set record ratings in 2016.

The three debates between Trump and Clinton, as well as the vice presidential debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineSenators call for Trump administration to testify on Syria Schumer: Transcript 'absolutely validates' Trump impeachment inquiry Democrats hit Scalia over LGBTQ rights MORE (D-Va.), brought in a total of 259 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The previous record was held by the 1992 debate lineup, which featured the three-way debate between then-President George H.W. Bush, then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonHouse Democrats subpoena Rick Perry in impeachment inquiry House Democrat breaks from party, says House should vote to start impeachment inquiry Why impeach Trump? Follow the polls MORE and businessman Ross Perot, along with the vice presidential debate between then-Sen. Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreOdds place Greta Thunberg as front-runner for this year's Nobel Peace Prize Joe Lieberman's son running for Senate in Georgia Impeachment threatens to drown out everything MORE (D-Tenn.), then-Vice President Dan Quayle and retired Vice Adm. James Stockdale.

The 1992 debates brought in a total of 250 million viewers.