O'Rourke raises $4.5 million in third quarter

White House hopeful Beto O’Rourke raised $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, a higher haul than he had in the second quarter but behind several of his primary competitors.

O’Rourke's campaign said the average donation amounted to $26 and that 99 percent of all contributions were below $200 while noting that his campaign did not fundraise around the August shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

It is unclear how many people gave to the campaign or how much cash on hand he will report to the Federal Election Commission when filings are due later this month.

The latest figure was higher than the $3.6 million O’Rourke raised in 2019’s second quarter but well beneath the $9.4 million he hauled in during the year’s first quarter.

“This quarter, we raised $4.5 million—a million more dollars than last quarter—and we did it because of people like you,” he tweeted to supporters. “We did this while not fundraising during the period around the El Paso shooting⁠—because that tragedy wasn't about our campaign, it was about our community. And we've raised over a million dollars this quarter for causes like the El Paso Memorial Fund and down ballot candidates.”

“Thank you for fueling our campaign—which always has been, and always will be, powered by people. Because of you, I believe we will win the Democratic nomination, defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: 'Bring our troops back home' Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE in 2020, and bring our country together in 2021.”

Despite O’Rourke’s confidence, his announcement comes as the former Texas congressman struggles to lift his languishing campaign out of the middle tier of most national and statewide surveys.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders opens up about heart attack in attempt to assuage health concerns 2020 Presidential Candidates Sanders support ticks up among college students following heart attack MORE (I-Vt.) raked in $25.3 million, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Sanders opens up about heart attack in attempt to assuage health concerns 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (D-Mass.) brought in $24.6 million and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks 'Where's Hunter? 'Off-script' Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally MORE raised $15.2 million.

O'Rourke's total also comes behind the third quarter hauls for other middle-tier candidates, falling behind Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall CNN's Chris Cuomo apologizes after response to Kamala Harris at LGBTQ town hall 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (D-Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall O'Rourke: Religious institutions should lose tax-exempt status if they oppose same-sex marriage 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Klobuchar urges feds to investigate Giuliani 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (D-Minn.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Protesters interrupt CNN equality town hall to address transgender murder 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew Yang2020 Presidential Candidates Sanders support ticks up among college students following heart attack Yang rips China, says NBA should stand up for free speech MORE.

O’Rourke first saw his political star rise on a national level last year after his insurgent Senate bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOn The Money: Fed officials saw rising risk of recession | Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz blast NBA for 'outrageous' response to China | Prospects dim for trade breakthrough with China Ocasio-Cortez, Ted Cruz join colleagues blasting NBA for 'outrageous' response to China GOP requests update on criminal referrals prompted by 2018 Kavanaugh probe MORE (R-Texas) electrified the Democratic base and raked in a record amount of donations. He ultimately lost by less than 3 points, a narrow margin considering the GOP’s strength in the Lone Star State.

However, he has struggled to convert that enthusiasm into support for his 2020 bid. O’Rourke sought to reset his campaign following the shooting in El Paso to focus more on gun control and travel outside traditional primary states but has not seen a sustained bump in the polls.