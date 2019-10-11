O'Rourke campaign says path to victory hinges on top 5 finishes in Iowa, Nevada

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D-Texas) presidential campaign said its chances to win the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination hinges on top 5 finishes in the early caucus states of Iowa and Nevada.

O’Rourke and Campaign Manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said during a livestreamed meeting with staffers that the campaign’s priority remains the first four nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, but that its path includes victories further down the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re very, very focused on the early states. We’re playing to win there,” O'Malley Dillon said. “We feel so good about the work there.”

“We’re not going to just focus there, we’re also going to focus on a national strategy that is going to play to our strengths on Super Tuesday,” she added, referencing a day on which 17 states and territories, including O’Rourke’s home state of Texas, will hold their primaries and caucuses.

The campaign clarified in its “path to win” published online that it believes it can place as low as fifth in the Iowa caucuses and third in the Nevada caucuses to “still be competitive.” It did not note where it hopes to place in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

The campaign also said it was launching a program dubbed “The Slingshot” to propel it moving forward, saying it hopes to attract $2 million in donations in the next six weeks to expand advertising and organizing programs. The campaign added it is not a “stunt” but that it “[needs] it quickly.”

“We have a path to the nomination and through that a path to the presidency,” O’Rourke said, noting the campaign has more work to do to break out its message. “There is no later moment to do it, it must happen now if we’re going to make the most of this moment.”

“I’m confident in our ability to compel our fellow American to see in us a unique opportunity and chance for this country,” he added.

The campaign, which has stagnated in both fundraising and polls compared to several of the 19 primary competitors, repeatedly expressed confidence in its message and pushed back against a narrative that the nominating race has morphed into a contest between a few top-tier candidates.

“Here’s our challenge: we are in an extraordinary field of candidate, really the best that has ever been assembled,” O’Rourke said in a livestreamed meeting with campaign staff. “We would not be in this if we did not feel that we have something different and better to offer this country.”

“The pundits to some degree, the pollsters and folks in the media…in too many instances have defined tis race as only between two people. It’s easy, it’s convenient, in some cases, it’s lazy. We’re going to have to break through that,” he added.

O'Malley Dillon adopted a tougher tone, saying the narrative that the race has emerged as a contest between former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks 'Where's Hunter? 'Off-script' Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally MORE and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Sanders opens up about heart attack in attempt to assuage health concerns 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders opens up about heart attack in attempt to assuage health concerns 2020 Presidential Candidates Sanders support ticks up among college students following heart attack MORE (I-Vt.) was being pushed by a “media trap.”

“This is an incredibly cluttered race,” she said. “But the conversation again, that conventional wisdom is saying it’s a two-person race…that’s a real impediment. It’s total bullshit.”

It was not clear which two candidates to whom O’Rourke and O'Malley Dillon were referring.

The unveiling of the campaign’s path to victory comes after it announced it had raised $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The figure was higher than the $3.6 million O’Rourke raised in 2019’s second quarter but well beneath the $9.4 million he hauled in during the year’s first quarter.

O’Rourke’s fundraising haul also trailed those of Biden, Warren and Sanders, as well as several middle-tier candidates such as Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall CNN's Chris Cuomo apologizes after response to Kamala Harris at LGBTQ town hall 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (D-Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall O'Rourke: Religious institutions should lose tax-exempt status if they oppose same-sex marriage 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Klobuchar urges feds to investigate Giuliani 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (D-Minn.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Protesters interrupt CNN equality town hall to address transgender murder 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew Yang2020 Presidential Candidates Sanders support ticks up among college students following heart attack Yang rips China, says NBA should stand up for free speech MORE.