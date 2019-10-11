Trump urges Louisiana voters to back GOP in governor's race then 'enjoy the game'

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: 'Bring our troops back home' Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE rallied in Louisiana on Friday night to gin up support for Republican candidates as the GOP hopes to flip the governor’s seat in the election Saturday.

“Tomorrow you will head to the polls and you will vote to replace a liberal Democrat who has sold you out, John Bel Edwards, with a great new Republican governor,” Trump told the crowd in Lake Charles.

“Go out and vote and then enjoy the game as it should be enjoyed,” he added to applause, referring to the highly-anticipated football game between Louisiana State University and the University of Florida.

Louisianans will head to the polls this weekend in one of the nation’s tightest gubernatorial races, as centrist Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards tries to fend off Republican challengers Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

The GOP has high hopes for the race in a state that backed Trump by 20 points, but some worry an increasingly bitter campaign between Abraham and Rispone could cost Republicans the seat.

Rispone hammered Abraham in an attack ad last month, and Abraham fired back with a video calling his opponent “desperate” and telling voters, “Eddie Rispone is lying to you.”

Trump has urged supporters to back either Rispone or Abraham, calling them “both great” alternatives to Edwards.

“REPUBLICANS of Louisiana, it is really important for you to go out and vote on October 12th for either Eddie Rispone or Ralph Abraham (both Great), which will lead to a runoff against a Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi'Off-script' Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood charges into 2020 | PhRMA CEO warns against Pelosi drug pricing bill | Medicaid work requirements costing states millions On The Money: Trump to meet China's vice premier during trade talks | Appeals court says Deutsche Bank doesn't have Trump's tax returns | House Appropriations Chair Nita Lowey to retire MORE/Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSenate Dems aim to overturn Trump administration rollback of power plant regs Schumer: Giuliani must testify under oath Trump to hold Louisiana rally for GOP candidates in governor's race MORE Democrat (John Bel Edwards), who does nothing but stymie all of the things we are doing to Make America Great Again,” Trump tweeted.

“Don’t be fooled, John Bel Edwards will NEVER be for us. Early voting has already started!”

The president brought both candidates on stage during his Friday rally but cautioned “you’re not allowed to hit your Republican opponent, you’re only allowed to hit John Bel Edwards, because he deserves it.”

Edwards, who won his first term in 2015 over scandal-plagued Republican candidate, has doubled down on his centrist bona fides ahead of the race in ruby red Louisiana, underscoring his pro-Second Amendment and anti-abortion stances.

No Democratic governor has won two consecutive terms in Louisiana since the mid 1970s, but The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as leaning Democratic.