Kamala Harris to Trump Jr.: 'You wouldn't know a joke if one raised you'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke campaign says path to victory hinges on top 5 finishes in Iowa, Nevada O'Rourke raises .5 million in third quarter Tulsi Gabbard rips Trump's Syria decision: 'Kurds are now paying the price' MORE (D-Calif.) hit back at Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpUniversity of Florida students protest Trump Jr. appearance The Hill's Morning Report — Arrest of Giuliani associates triggers many questions Democratic senators press Pompeo for answers on dismissal of ambassador to Ukraine MORE late Friday after the president's son criticized her for laughing at her own joke.

"You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you," the Democratic presidential candidate tweeted, apparently taking aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal prosecutors investigating Giuliani: report House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman and top Republican to introduce sanctions bill against Turkey Trump lashes out at 2020 Dems, impeachment inquiry MORE.

You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you. https://t.co/zUV3MLkmVm — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 12, 2019

The younger Trump on Friday posted a video of Harris speaking and laughing.

"Why is @KamalaHarris the only person that laughs at her jokes... always way to [sic] long and way too hard?" he wrote.

"The most disingenuous person in politics... after Hillary," he added, referring to his father's 2016 Democratic presidential rival, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: Google, Reddit to testify on tech industry protections | Trump joins Amazon-owned Twitch | House to vote on bill to combat foreign interference Saagar Enjeti rips NYT report over attacks on Warren's authenticity House Dems introduce bill to fight social media disinformation MORE.

Harris, one of more than a dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, frequently bashes the president and his policies while on the campaign trail.

Earlier this week she said he should be in "timeout" from appointing Supreme Court nominees while undergoing an impeachment inquiry.

Harris is slated to appear alongside 11 other candidates in next week's Democratic debate.