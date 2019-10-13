Biden praises Buttigieg for criticizing GOP attacks: 'That's a good man'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Trump says Giuliani is still his lawyer Sondland to tell Congress 'no quid pro quo' from Trump: report MORE on Sunday commended his fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSunday Show Preview: Trump's allies and administration defend decision on Syria O'Rourke campaign says path to victory hinges on top 5 finishes in Iowa, Nevada O'Rourke raises .5 million in third quarter MORE, for pushing back against unproven allegations of corruption against his son Hunter.

“I’m a friend of Pete Buttigieg,” Biden said as he opened his remarks at the United Food and Commercial Workers union presidential forum in Iowa Sunday, taking the stage shortly after the South Bend mayor.

“By the way, he’s a really decent guy. I turned on the television this morning and he was defending my family against these outrageous, lying ads of the president of the United States of America. That’s a good man.”

In remarks to CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperSanford: 'I don't know' if I would vote for Trump in 2020 Jordan refuses to say whether Trump asking China for investigation was appropriate Over 1,000 people attend funeral for veteran with no immediate family MORE on “State of the Union” Sunday morning, Buttigieg said Hunter Biden was held to different standards than President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana's Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE’s own children, contrasting Biden stepping down from the board of a Chinese company without formal allegations of wrongdoing “just to make sure there’s not even the appearance of a conflict of interest.”

Meanwhile, Buttigieg told Tapper, “the president of the United States is a walking conflict of interest. You want to talk about family members, in the White House right now you’ve got Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpStephen Miller defends Trump, accuses Democrats of 'witch hunt part two' Biden's weak response to Trump is a lesson for Democratic candidates Ivanka Trump on impeachment: 'Everything's a question of priorities' MORE benefiting from patents from the Chinese, you’ve got the president’s son-in-law texting with Mohamed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.”

Buttigieg is not Biden’s first rival for the nomination to defend him against Trump’s allegations. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders on difference with Warren: she's a capitalist 'I'm not' Rubio hits Warren's 'crude' and 'vulgar' response to opposition to same-sex marriage Klobuchar takes shots at health and education plans supported by Sanders and Warren MORE (D-Mass.) has blasted Facebook in recent days for refusing to remove ads from the Trump campaign featuring baseless allegations about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine. Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens have led to an impeachment inquiry in the House.