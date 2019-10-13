Biden on impeachment: 'I'm the only reason' it's happening

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Trump says Giuliani is still his lawyer Sondland to tell Congress 'no quid pro quo' from Trump: report MORE addressed the impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana's Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE on Sunday, quipping to an audience that he was "the only reason" that it was happening.

"I may be the last guy that publicly called for impeachment, but I'm the only reason there is impeachment going on," he said at the United Food and Commercial Workers union presidential forum Sunday. He was referring to the fact that the impeachment inquiry was launched after a whistleblower report sounded alarm over President Trump's urging for Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter.

Biden told the forum's crowd that the American public should care about impeachment because "democracy is literally at stake."

.@JoeBiden says even though he was the last Dem candidate to call for impeachment “I’m the only reason why there is impeachment...” @CBSNews (via @ellee_watson) pic.twitter.com/lgnyp1d6Dd — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) October 13, 2019

He added that "whether or not the Senate will impeach, there's no option" for the House other than considering impeachment, saying it was not because the whistleblower report mentioned him.

"Their job is to determine whether to impeach," he said. "My job is to flat out beat him."

Biden told the crowd that he thinks the American public will pay more attention if the House votes to impeach Trump and potentially change its representatives' opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What's going to change Republicans' minds in the United States Congress is when their constituents start changing their minds," Biden said. "And you're seeing it start to happen."

Polls released last week showed that slightly more than the majority of Americans support impeachment and removing Trump from office, following his interactions with Ukraine.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhy calls for impeachment have become commonplace The Constitution doesn't require a vote to start the impeachment process Louisiana voters head to the polls in governor's race as Trump urges GOP support MORE (D-Calif.) launched an impeachment inquiry a whistleblower report said Trump asked the Ukrainian president to "look into" Biden and his son, Hunter.

Trump requested information on the Biden family after the former vice president pushed to have a Ukrainian prosecutor removed, who was looking into the Ukrainian company, of which his son at on the board.

Biden directly called for Trump's impeachment for the first time last week.