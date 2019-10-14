Biden calls out Trump by name in new anti-corruption plan

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits Fox News's Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage Schiff: Whistleblower testimony might not be necessary Trump warns Democrats will lose House seats over impeachment MORE on Monday released a government ethics plan that directly targets President Trump Donald John TrumpWHCA calls on Trump to denounce video depicting him shooting media outlets Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump hits Fox News's Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage MORE and what the 2020 presidential candidate calls the “most corrupt administration in modern history.”

The ambitious plan centers around reducing corruption in politics, restoring ethics in government and reining in the conflicts of interest from the executive branch. It draws directly from who Biden views is a president who has "abused the presidency to enrich himself — spending countless tax dollars at his own properties."

"We must elect leaders with integrity, for whom the public interest is paramount. But that’s not enough. We also must strengthen our laws to ensure that no future president can ever again use the office for personal gain," the plan reads.

The rollout of the policy plan comes as Trump and his reelection campaign continue to promote unfounded allegations of corruption about the former vice president and his son. A whistleblower complaint filed within the intelligence community accuses Trump of pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Democratic presidential candidate.

The complaint is now at the center of House Democrats' formal impeachment inquiry.

Biden's new plan calls for introducing a constitutional amendment to eliminate private dollars from federal elections, as well as polices that block the White House from improperly interfering in federal investigations.

He also wants a total ban on lobbying by foreign governments and would require every candidate for federal office to publicly disclose tax returns dating back 10 years. Trump refused to release his tax returns during the 2016 election cycle, a move that broke with longstanding precedent.

His plan also calls for a set of procedures to eliminate "even the appearance that their financial holdings could influence decision-making."

Hunter Biden, the presidential candidate’s son, announced in a statement through his attorney on Sunday that he would not engage in any foreign work if Joe Biden is elected president. The statement noted that Hunter Biden would step down from a a private equity fund that’s backed by Chinese state-owned entities at the end of the month.

“Under a Biden Administration, Hunter will readily comply with any and all guidelines or standards a President Biden may issue to address purported conflicts of interest, or the appearance of such conflicts, including any restrictions related to overseas business interests,” the statement said. “He will continue to keep his father personally uninvolved in his business

Joe Biden has repeatedly condemned Trump in light of the allegations the president has floated about him and his son. Last week, Biden came out in support of impeachment, saying that Trump "has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts."