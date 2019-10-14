Warren expresses support for Indigenous Peoples' Day

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders can gain ground by zeroing in on corruption Biden praises Buttigieg for criticizing GOP attacks: 'That's a good man' Warren enters crucial debate with big momentum MORE (D-Mass.) expressed support for Indigenous Peoples' Day, which is celebrated by many in lieu of Columbus Day to recognize the accomplishments of Native Americans.

"The story of America’s mistreatment of indigenous peoples is long and painful. And yet, Native communities have proven resilient. We owe them our respect — and we must honor our government's commitments and promises to them," the 2020 Democratic hopeful tweeted Monday.

"We must fulfill our trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations. We must protect Tribal sovereignty and self-determination," she added. "And we have to go even further to empower indigenous peoples to build stronger communities and a brighter future."

Warren also promoted a previously released plan that aims to promote improved economic opportunity, housing and health care for Native communities.

Warren in the past sparked controversy after she said she had Native American ancestry. Last year, she revealed that a DNA test showed "strong evidence" of the ancestry, prompting criticism from some Native American groups. She has since apologized.

President Trump Donald John TrumpWHCA calls on Trump to denounce video depicting him shooting media outlets Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump hits Fox News's Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage MORE has repeatedly gone after the top-tier 2020 candidate, calling her "Pocahontas."

The second Monday of October, which is federally recognized as Columbus Day, is recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day in many cities and states, including Washington, D.C.

Fellow 2020 Democratic candidates Julián Castro and Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by USAA — Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies Trump pushed for her ouster 2020 Presidential Candidates Krystal Ball: Yang campaign a 'triumph of substance over the theatre' MORE also expressed support for Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday.

Warren is one of the top contenders in the crowded Democratic primary field and will appear in Tuesday night's debate.