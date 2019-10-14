Poll: Warren leads Biden in Iowa, New Hampshire

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders can gain ground by zeroing in on corruption Biden praises Buttigieg for criticizing GOP attacks: 'That's a good man' Warren enters crucial debate with big momentum MORE (D-Mass.) leads former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits Fox News's Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage Schiff: Whistleblower testimony might not be necessary Trump warns Democrats will lose House seats over impeachment MORE in Iowa and New Hampshire, but South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump hits Fox News's Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage Sanders can gain ground by zeroing in on corruption Biden praises Buttigieg for criticizing GOP attacks: 'That's a good man' MORE has surged into contention in the Hawkeye State, according to a new poll.

The latest Firehouse Strategies-Optimus survey finds Warren with a narrow lead in Iowa at 25 percent support, followed by Biden at 22 percent and Buttigieg at 17 percent. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders wishes Ocasio-Cortez happy birthday Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Sanders can gain ground by zeroing in on corruption MORE (I-Vt.), who has been recovering from a heart attack, is in fourth place at 5 percent in Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttigieg is the biggest mover in the Iowa poll, gaining about 9 points.

Warren’s lead is larger in New Hampshire, where she registers 25 percent support, followed by Biden at 18 percent and Sanders at 9 percent.

Still, Biden leads big in South Carolina, where black voters make up more than half of the Democratic primary electorate. Biden comes in at 32 percent, compared to 16 percent for Warren and 8 percent for Sanders.

Support for impeachment among Democrats in the early-voting states has skyrocketed in recent weeks, and stands at 79 percent in Iowa, 75 percent in New Hampshire and 72 percent in South Carolina, notching double-digit gains in all three states.

In addition, a slim majority of Democrats in all three states believe that President Trump Donald John TrumpWHCA calls on Trump to denounce video depicting him shooting media outlets Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump hits Fox News's Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage MORE should be imprisoned, as well as impeached.

The Firehouse-Optimus survey of 1,765 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted between Oct. 8 and Oct. 10 and has a 3.6 percentage point margin of error in each state.