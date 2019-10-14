Trump campaign manager calls impeachment inquiry a 'seditious conspiracy'

President Trump Donald John TrumpWHCA calls on Trump to denounce video depicting him shooting media outlets Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump hits Fox News's Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage MORE's 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE on Monday called the impeachment inquiry from House Democrats a "seditious conspiracy" to overthrow the president.

"Nancy Pelosi should step down for betraying her oath of office and attempting to overthrow our great Republic," Parscale said, referring to the Speaker and California Democrat.

Democrats have crossed over the line of partisan politics and have undertaken a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the people’s president.



Nancy Pelosi should step down for betraying her oath of office and attempting to overthrow our great Republic. pic.twitter.com/fSB05qYRmA — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 14, 2019

Parscale's tweet follows similar rhetoric from Trump, who has likened the probe to a "coup" and suggested that Pelosi is guilty of "treason" for allowing it to happen.

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump's dealings with Ukraine after revelations that he pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump has since publicly pushed both Ukraine and China to investigate Biden and has denied any wrongdoing.

Asked for comment, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill referred The Hill to a recent CBS News/YouGov poll which found that 63 percent of respondents said the Trump administration should cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry.