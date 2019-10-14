Bloomberg rethinking running for president: report

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSaagar Enjeti rips NBA's response to China backlash Stephen Bannon: Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg may still run in 2020 D'Amato would 'absolutely' support Bloomberg bid for White House MORE reportedly is rethinking his previous decision not to run for president.

Bloomberg has told his associates that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits Fox News's Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage Schiff: Whistleblower testimony might not be necessary Trump warns Democrats will lose House seats over impeachment MORE's struggle to stay ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders can gain ground by zeroing in on corruption Biden praises Buttigieg for criticizing GOP attacks: 'That's a good man' Warren enters crucial debate with big momentum MORE (D-Mass.) is making him reconsider a 2020 bid for the White House, CNBC reported on Monday.

Sources close to Bloomberg reportedly said the billionaire would only run for president if Biden dropped out before or early during next year's primaries.

“I think it’s something he wants. He has not been shy about that,” one of Bloomberg’s allies familiar with the talks told CNBC.

“Nothing can happen unless Biden drops out, and that’s not happening anytime soon," the person added.

Representatives for Bloomberg reportedly didn't respond to multiple requests for comment from MSNBC.

Bloomberg announced in March that he did not plan on running for president in the 2020 election, but reports have circulated questioning if the former mayor's decision is final. The CEO of Bloomberg L.P. has since stood by his decision not to jump in the race.

He would reportedly run as a moderate Democrat after serving three terms as mayor as a Republican and an independent. Bloomberg also considered running in 2016 but ended up endorsing eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonVideo of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Ronan Farrow exposes how the media protect the powerful Kamala Harris to Trump Jr.: 'You wouldn't know a joke if one raised you' MORE.

Warren has been catching up with Biden in recent surveys, with the latest Quinnipiac poll showing the senator at a 3-percentage point advantage over the former vice president.