Chasten Buttigieg fundraising for husband Pete overseas

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump hits Fox News's Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage Sanders can gain ground by zeroing in on corruption Biden praises Buttigieg for criticizing GOP attacks: 'That's a good man' MORE, will reportedly tour three European countries next week to fundraise for his campaign among Americans living abroad.

Chasten plans to visit the United Kingdom, France and Switzerland to collect donations from American citizens and green-card holders. Attendees must show their passport or green card to enter events, according to invitations obtained by NBC News. U.S. law forbids candidates from collecting donations from foreign nationals.

Chasten Buttigieg is scheduled to attend a cocktail party in Hampstead, near London, on Oct. 22 hosted by screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, who won the Oscar for the movie "Milk."

In London, he'll be at a reception hosted by Eric Beinhocker, an alumnus of McKinsey & Company, where Pete Buttigieg previously worked.

Both of these events will be co-hosted by Kevin MacLellan, the chairman of global distribution and international for NBC Universal, the network reported.

In France, Chasten Buttigieg plans to attend a reception and dinner for a question-and-answer session. He will also appear at a fundraiser in Switzerland at the home of Charles Adams, a former U.S. ambassador to Finland.

