Ilhan Omar raises $1.1 million in third quarter

Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarNew California law bans school lunch debt shaming The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by USAA — Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies Trump pushed for her ouster The Hill's Morning Report — Arrest of Giuliani associates triggers many questions MORE (D-Minn.) raised $1.1 million for her reelection bid in the past three months, her campaign said on Monday.

The third-quarter haul is nearly double the roughly $617,000 she raised in the second quarter of the year. More than 55,500 individuals gave to Omar’s campaign over the past three months, with an average donation size of $14.55, according to her team.

The vast majority of contributions to Omar’s campaign were made online, and 99.8 percent were under $200, her campaign said.

“For too long, Washington has catered to lobbyists and special interests, rather than the American people,” Omar said in a statement.

“Our movement is powered by small-dollar, grassroots donors. By putting people at the center of our democracy, we can get big money out of politics, and create the transformative change we need to tackle soaring healthcare costs, a warming planet, and build an economy that works for everyone.”

Omar isn’t expected to face a tough reelection bid in 2020. Minnesota’s 5th District leans heavily Democratic — Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonVideo of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Ronan Farrow exposes how the media protect the powerful Kamala Harris to Trump Jr.: 'You wouldn't know a joke if one raised you' MORE carried it in 2016 by more than 55 points — and she has not drawn a serious primary challenger.

Still, her war chest will likely come in handy for other House Democrats facing more competitive reelection bids in 2020. Campaigns can funnel resources to other candidates and committees, especially in the face of expensive or particularly difficult races.