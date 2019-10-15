Buttigieg targets Warren, Sanders on health care in new ad ahead of debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio -- Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegO'Rourke hits back at Buttigieg over criticism of his gun buyback proposal Chasten Buttigieg fundraising for husband Pete overseas Progressives fume at Buttigieg, warn him not to attack Warren at debate MORE took aim at fellow 2020 contenders Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Feehery: Trump may be down, but he's not out yet MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill On The Money: Trump touts China trade deal | Wall Street, Washington see signs for caution | Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey | Sanders proposes sharp hike to corporate taxes MORE (I-Vt.) on health care in a new ad on Tuesday ahead of the fourth Democratic debate.

The digital ad, titled "Makes More Sense," features a number of television anchors and analysts talking about the South Bend, Ind. mayor's plan, and comparing it to Warren's Medicare for all proposal.

“Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren believe that we have to force ourselves into Medicare for all, where private insurance is abolished," Joe Lockhart, a CNN political analyst and former press secretary to President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton10 top Republicans who continue to deny the undeniable A Republican Watergate veteran's perspective on a Trump impeachment Beware the 34th month of Trump's presidency MORE, said in a video clip that was included in the ad.

"Mayor Pete said, ‘Medicare for all who want it.’ That’s a much better formulation," CNN political commentator Van Jones said in another clip in the ad.

The digital ad is set to air in Iowa on a number of platforms, according to Buttigieg's campaign.

The ad's release comes hours before the debate in Westerville, Ohio Tuesday evening, signaling that Buttigieg could hit Sanders and Warren over their proposed Medicare for all plans.

Warren and Sanders's plans would replace private health insurance with a single program run by the government.

Buttigieg has criticized the progressive senators' positions on health care in the past, questioning whether their plans would raise taxes on the middle class.

The mayor has proposed automatically enrolling individuals without health insurance, while also allowing those who have insurance through their employer to keep their plans or join the new government plan.

--This report was updated at 7:08 a.m.