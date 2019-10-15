Expectations highest for Warren ahead of debate: poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Feehery: Trump may be down, but he's not out yet MORE (D-Mass.) is facing the highest expectations out of the 12 White House contenders who will appear on stage in Tuesday’s Democratic debate.

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 31 percent of Democratic primary voters expect Warren to perform the best at the event in Westerville, Ohio, a 12-point uptick for the senator from polling ahead of last month’s debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another 25 percent of Democratic primary voters said they believed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE would perform the best on Tuesday night, with 12 percent saying the same for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill On The Money: Trump touts China trade deal | Wall Street, Washington see signs for caution | Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey | Sanders proposes sharp hike to corporate taxes MORE (I-Vt.).

The poll comes as Warren continues to see a bump in the polls, leapfrogging Biden in surveys in the crucial early nominating states of Iowa and New Hampshire as well as a handful of national polls.

She also outraised Biden by about $9 million in the third quarter of 2019, helping cement her status as one of the primary field’s frontrunners.

Tuesday night's debate is the fourth of 12 planned Democratic debates and there are some indications that voters' enthusiasm for debates is waning.

Seventy-two percent of Democratic primary voters in the Politico/MorningConult poll said they are motivated to watch tonight's debate, a 7-point drop from those who said they were motivated to watch September's debate.

Voters also said they thought the debate stage was getting too large, with 63 percent of Democratic primary voters think there are too many candidates at Tuesday’s event.

The debate in Ohio will be the largest televised presidential primary debate ever for both parties, with 12 candidates participating in the three-hour event.

The debate stage is set to winnow in next month’s debate after the Democratic National Committee announced it raised the thresholds for candidates to qualify for the debate.

In order to qualify for the fifth debate, candidates will have to amass support from at least 165,000 unique donors, including a minimum of 600 donors per state in at least 20 states. They will also have to register at least 3 percent in four or more qualifying polls or 5 percent in two single-state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

However, the stage is not expected to shrink substantially — eight of the 12 candidates that will debate Tuesday night have already qualified for the November debate, and the qualification deadline does not close until Nov. 13.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll surveyed 1,993 registered voters, including 860 voters who said they're likely to vote in the Democratic primary, from Oct. 11-13. The full survey of registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.