Duncan Hunter challenger raises over $570,000 in third quarter

Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who is running to unseat embattled Rep. Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterTrump says White House reviewing case of Green Beret charged with Afghan murder The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight poses risks to both Trump, Dems Darrell Issa to challenge Duncan Hunter for House seat in 2020 MORE (R) in California’s 50th Congressional District, raised more than $570,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

Campa-Najjar’s campaign said it attracted donations from 21,146 donors and the average contribution was $25. It also announced it has raised over $1,300,000 in this election cycle.

“The huge amount of grassroots support we’re getting in this race is evidence that voters here are ready for something different — a Congressman who was born and raised in East County, who actually understands their lives and will honorably represent them in Washington. I’ll fight for good-paying jobs, tax cuts for middle-class families, and more affordable health care for the people in my district who’ve long been forgotten by Hunter,” Campa-Najjar said in a statement.

Campa-Najjar raised nearly $400,000 in the second quarter and $350,000 in the first quarter.

The campaign also announced several endorsements from California representatives and several advocacy groups and unions.

The House race in the 50th District, which covers some San Diego suburbs, is likely to be a top Democratic target in 2020 as Hunter continues to deal with the repercussions of an indictment over allegedly misusing campaign funds for personal expenses.

His wife pleaded guilty to similar charges earlier this year, though Hunter has maintained his innocence.

In a sign the indictment is impacting his political prospects, Hunter narrowly held on to his seat last year, edging out Campa-Najjar by about 3 points, after trouncing his opponent by 27 points in 2016.

Beyond his legal troubles and a challenge from Campa-Najjar, Hunter is also facing a primary battle against former Rep. Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaThe Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight poses risks to both Trump, Dems Darrell Issa to challenge Duncan Hunter for House seat in 2020 Senate confirmation drama highlights media hypocrisy MORE (R-Calif.), who announced last month that he will run for the seat.

Campa-Najjar slammed Issa, who previously represented the 49th Congressional District, saying he’s running an opportunistic campaign.

“Right now, we have a Congressman facing criminal trial who is completely unfit to serve, so a bunch of other politicians — including those who don’t even live here — see an opportunity to advance their own careers,” said Campa-Najjar.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “lean Republican.”