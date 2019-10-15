Biden maintains double-digit national lead on Warren: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE holds a double-digit lead over the rest of the Democratic presidential field, including his closest rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Feehery: Trump may be down, but he's not out yet MORE (D-Mass.) ahead of Tuesday night's Democratic debate, according to a poll.

The Morning Consult poll released Monday shows 32 percent of likely Democratic primary voters nationwide support Biden while 21 percent say they back Warren.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill On The Money: Trump touts China trade deal | Wall Street, Washington see signs for caution | Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey | Sanders proposes sharp hike to corporate taxes MORE (I-Vt.) was the only other candidate in double-digits, gaining support from 19 percent of primary voters. He was trailed by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke hits back at Buttigieg over criticism of his gun buyback proposal Warren leads Democratic field by 3 points in new national poll Analysis: Warren and Booker most cyber-aware 2020 candidates MORE (D-Calif.) with support from 6 percent of voters and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegO'Rourke hits back at Buttigieg over criticism of his gun buyback proposal Chasten Buttigieg fundraising for husband Pete overseas Progressives fume at Buttigieg, warn him not to attack Warren at debate MORE (D) with 5 percent.

Biden was down 1 percentage from the previous week, while the other candidates' support rates also remained consistent.

Researchers surveyed 15,683 people who indicate they may vote in the Democratic primary or caucus. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Biden, Warren, Sanders, Harris and Buttigieg are among a dozen Democratic candidates who will face off in Tuesday night's debate in Westerville, Ohio.