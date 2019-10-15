Graham says he outraised all other Senate Republicans in third quarter

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham throws support behind Trump's Turkey sanctions Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Fury over Trump Syria decision grows MORE (R-S.C.) raised $3.29 million for his reelection campaign in the third quarter of 2019, a haul he said eclipses that of any other Republican Senate candidate.

The total marks a record for the largest amount of money raised in a single quarter by a candidate in South Carolina’s history and is also a fundraising best for Graham, who ended the third quarter of 2019 with $8.4 million cash on hand.

Graham raised $2.05 million in the first quarter and $3.01 million in the second quarter.

“Team Graham’s fundraising momentum continues to surpass all expectations,” said campaign manager Scott Farmer. “Our record-setting support demonstrates the widespread appreciation for Senator Graham’s leadership with confirming conservative judges, keeping America safe, and growing our economy."

“Senator Graham is humbled by the incredible generosity of the members of Team Graham, which will allow us to build an unprecedented grassroots army and spread his conservative message to every corner of South Carolina. No matter what the national Democrats and liberal Super PACs throw at us, the people of South Carolina have Senator Graham’s back,” he added.

Graham has emerged as one of President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE's chief defenders on Capitol Hill regarding Russian election meddling and the House's impeachment inquiry. He was, however, highly critical of Trump's recent decision to withdraw troops from northeastern Syria, saying the move abandons Kurdish allies and could precipitate an ISIS resurgence.

The South Carolina lawmaker is facing off against Democrat Jaime Harrison in the Senate race. Harrison raised over $2.1 million for his challenge to Graham in the third fundraising quarter, a substantial haul for a first-time Senate candidate more than a year out from the 2020 election.

“Our campaign is growing and powered by grassroots supporters across South Carolina and the nation,” Harrison said this month. “I am fighting to ensure that every South Carolinian has access to affordable health care, good paying jobs and student loan debt relief. This campaign is about bringing hope back into the lives of the people of the Palmetto State and bringing a spirit of public service back to the Senate.”



However, Harrison will face an uphill battle to unseat Graham. South Carolina voted for Trump by more than 14 points in 2016 and The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the Senate race as “solid” Republican.