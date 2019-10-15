Poll: Biden, Warren tied in New York among Democratic primary voters

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Feehery: Trump may be down, but he's not out yet MORE (D-Mass.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE are tied in New York according to a new poll of Democratic primary voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Siena College Research Institute poll released Tuesday found both Warren and Biden at 21 percent when voters were asked which Democratic presidential candidate would they most like to see win the party's presidential nomination.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill On The Money: Trump touts China trade deal | Wall Street, Washington see signs for caution | Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey | Sanders proposes sharp hike to corporate taxes MORE (I-Vt.) came in third with 16 percent and fell within the margin of error (4.3 percent). No other candidate was in double digits.

More Democrats in the poll think that Biden will emerge as the party's standard-bearer.

Thirty percent said Biden is most likely to win the nomination, compared to 18 percent who said Warren. Sanders was third again with 12 percent.