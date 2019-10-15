Poll: Warren leads Biden in Maine by 12 points

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Feehery: Trump may be down, but he's not out yet MORE (D-Mass.) leads the Democratic primary field in Maine, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The Public Policy Polling survey found Warren with 31 percent support among Democratic primary voters, well ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden with 19 percent support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was the only other candidate to receive double-digit support in the poll, with 12 percent of likely voters indicating they would support him.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), who trails Sanders with 9 percent support from voters in the poll, had more than double the support of the next closest competitor, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who registered support from 4 percent of voters.

Warren and Biden remain virtually tied among older Americans in the poll, but the Massachusetts senator has a clear advantage among younger voters, according to PPP's survey, with Warren leading Biden 32 percent to 7 percent among voters under age 45.

Maine was a hotly contested state in the 2016 Democratic primary, with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton winning the state by just 3 percentage points over Sanders.

The PPP poll surveyed 939 voters between Oct. 11-13, including 366 Democratic primary voters. The margin of error among Democrats in the poll was 5.1 percent.