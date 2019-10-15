50 percent say they would vote for Democratic candidate over Trump

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Fifty percent of Americans said they would vote for the Democratic presidential nominee over President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE, according to a new Georgetown University Politics Battleground Poll.

The survey, which was released hours before the fourth Democratic primary debate, also found that 42 percent of respondents would choose Trump over the eventual Democratic nominee.

The same poll found that 56 percent of Americans said they had an unfavorable view of Trump, while 42 percent said they viewed him favorably.

The survey also found that 43 percent of voters approve of Trump's overall job performance, while 53 percent disapprove.

Trump is fielding criticism on multiple fronts as he defends his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria and as Democrats conduct an impeachment inquiry into him.

Democrats will likely hit Trump on the debate stage on Tuesday on his pullout from Syria as well as on his dealings with Ukraine.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE has become a major part of the impeachment inquiry, with Trump accusing the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate of thwarting a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation into an energy company that employed his son Hunter Biden as a board member.

Hunter Biden said in an interview on Tuesday that he misstepped by getting involved with foreign companies, saying that it gave critics an opening to attack his father politically.

The Georgetown University Politics Battleground Poll was conducted from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10 among 1,000 likely voters. The poll's margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.