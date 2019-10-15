Republican challenger to Gary Peters in Michigan raises over $3 million

Michigan Republican candidate John James announced Tuesday he raised more than $3 million in the third quarter as he looks to challenge Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersOvernight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood charges into 2020 | PhRMA CEO warns against Pelosi drug pricing bill | Medicaid work requirements costing states millions Bipartisan senators want federal plan for sharing more info on supply chain threats Planned Parenthood issues first wave of 2020 House, Senate endorsements MORE (D-Mich.) next year.

James said in a statement he raised $3.09 million, with donations coming from roughly 30,000 donors. The candidate also said that 92 percent of contributions were for $100 or less, with an average donation of $83.24.

Meanwhile, Peters announced raising $2.5 million in the third quarter though it also reported more than $6.3 million cash on hand. The senator's campaign said that 92 percent of all donations were $100 or less.

James is making a second attempt at the Senate after falling 6.5 points short of defeating Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowUSDA nixes release of multiple reports over researcher exodus Schumer throws support behind Pelosi impeachment inquiry Senate Democrats hesitant to go all-in on impeachment probe MORE (D-Mich.) last year.

“I am grateful to my nearly 30,000 low-dollar supporters who have given so generously!” said James. “I think that our strong low-dollar fundraising this quarter shows that Michiganders are excited to see a bit of light and compassion infused into this very dark and divisive political environment. Action and authenticity are resonating!”

James, a 37-year-old Army veteran and businessman, last year won the most votes of any Republican at the top of the ticket in Michigan in the last decade, according to The Detroit News.

The Michigan Republican is known to be well-liked by President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE, who has called him a “rising star.” James is also reported to have been considered by the White House to become United Nations ambassador earlier this year.

The GOP is keen to try to unseat Peters after Trump’s surprise victory in the Wolverine State in 2016. Peters, a one-term incumbent who served for a decade in the U.S. Navy Reserve, is one of two Senate Democrats running for reelection in states Trump won in 2016.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the Michigan Senate race as “Likely” Democratic.