Wayne Messam raised $5 this quarter for presidential run

Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam (D) raised $5 for his presidential run and spent $0 in the third quarter of the year, according to Federal Election Committee (FEC) disclosures.

The filing also states Messam’s campaign had $31,146.44 in cash on hand the beginning of the reporting period.

Messam previously raised $43,531 in the first quarter of 2019, putting him in last place among the crowded field of declared Democratic presidential candidates. He formally launched his campaign on March 30.

Earlier FEC filings indicate that Messam’s campaign raised $50,281 in the second quarter of 2019 and spent $60,965 in the same quarter, with about two thirds of the contributions — $33,935 — coming from large-dollar donations of over $200 and the remainder — $16,346 — coming from small-dollar donors, with no self-funding or PAC donations.