Meghan McCain: It's 'breaking my heart' Warren is leading Biden in the polls

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain rips Trump, Rand Paul: 'Blood' on their hands while Kurds are 'slaughtered' Meghan McCain rips Trump, GOP on Syria decision: 'You feckless, unpatriotic cowards' Meghan McCain: Trump, Giuliani 'blowing it on a JV level' MORE said it is "breaking my heart" that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE is trailing Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Feehery: Trump may be down, but he's not out yet MORE (D-Mass.) in some recent Democratic presidential primary polls.

McCain, who noted she is close to the Biden family, made the comments Tuesday as she and her fellow co-hosts reacted to Hunter Biden’s interview that aired on ABC News earlier in the day.

“It’s breaking my heart all day long,” McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Video depicting Trump killing media, critics draws backlash Backlash erupts at video depicting Trump killing media, critics Cindy McCain condemns video of fake Trump shooting political opponents, late husband MORE (R-Ariz.), said in reference to Hunter Biden’s role in the Ukraine scandal. “I love Joe Biden. I love his family. Hunter Biden has had a lot of issues he's struggled with for a long time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McCain then noted that Biden’s poll numbers are “also breaking my heart,” as he trails Warren in some polls.

“Elizabeth Warren is leading in the CBS-YouGov poll 32 to 24 percent in New Hampshire. So she’s going to take these opportunities,” McCain said, noting that Warren and other Democratic candidates will likely use Hunter Biden’s situation against Joe Biden at the debate Tuesday night.

“Elizabeth Warren — mark my words tonight — or one of these guys, one of the 12 people running … will take the shot in front of them,” McCain added.

HUNTER BIDEN SPEAKS OUT: The co-hosts weigh in on former Vice Pres. Joe Biden’s son speaking out amid the president’s attacks over his foreign business dealings in an @ABC News exclusive interview. https://t.co/DFR8wFSX7A pic.twitter.com/lt492iVQCR — The View (@TheView) October 15, 2019

In his interview that aired Tuesday, Hunter Biden said he made a mistake in taking a position on the board of a foreign company that gave political rivals the opportunity to “harm my father.”

"I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father. That's where I made the mistake," Hunter Biden said. "So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever."

Hunter Biden has faced heat recently for being involved with businesses in Ukraine and China, with President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE and his allies accusing him of corruption without providing any evidence.

McCain also noted that Hunter Biden is going to be a “huge distraction and a huge narrative problem” for his father as the former vice president attempts to secure his party’s nomination to take on Trump in the 2020 election.