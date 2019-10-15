Bloomberg: Voters must demand 2020 Democrats explain how they will implement their plans

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg rethinking running for president: report Saagar Enjeti rips NBA's response to China backlash Stephen Bannon: Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg may still run in 2020 MORE said voters should demand their 2020 presidential candidates explain how they would execute their policy proposals.

Bloomberg said in a Washington Post op-ed that the next president will likely need to work with a divided Congress and won't be able to make executive decisions about policy for the country.

"Winning passage of legislation, whatever its details, will require a mix of compromise and cajoling, horse-trading and arm-twisting, favor-granting and trust-building," he wrote. "Yet candidates speak as though the power of the bully pulpit will be sufficient to overcome opponents. It won’t, as recent history makes abundantly clear."

The billionaire said candidates should present execution plans for their legislative proposals that can adjust as needed.

"The presidential aspirants are not short on big ideas," he wrote. "But voters must demand they explain how they intend to move from proposing plans to actually implementing them, including passing them through Congress. Those who dodge the question by speaking of revolution and the bully pulpit aren’t up to the job."

Recent reports have indicated Bloomberg is reconsidering his March decision not to run in the 2020 presidential race, if former Vice President Joe Biden falters.

He would run as a moderate candidate to combat candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) from moving the party too far to the left.

Warren has been catching up with Biden in polls, leading him in the recent Quinnipiac University poll by 3 percentage points.

Candidates like Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are promoting "Medicare for All" plans, that moderate candidates like Biden oppose, which would provide all Americans with health care from a government source.