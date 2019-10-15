Democratic debate starts with immediate question on Trump impeachment

Democrats united at the beginning of the fourth Democratic presidential debate as candidate after candidate backed the impeachment of President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE.

Asked in the debate's first question why Trump should be impeached instead of facing voters at the polls in a little more than 12 months, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Feehery: Trump may be down, but he's not out yet MORE (D-Mass.) made the case for impeachment.

"This issue is bigger than politics," said Warren, who has had momentum in the Democratic race recently. She then criticized Trump for breaking law after law in making the case for impeachment.

“No one is above the law and that includes the president of the United States. Impeachment is the way that we establish that this man will not be permitted to break the law over and over again without consequences," she added. "This is about Donald Trump, but understand it’s about the next president and the next president, and the next president, and the future of this country.”

Other candidates were asked similar questions and offered similar answers.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill On The Money: Trump touts China trade deal | Wall Street, Washington see signs for caution | Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey | Sanders proposes sharp hike to corporate taxes MORE (I-Vt.) told moderators that House Democrats had no choice but to impeach Trump, while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE, who called for Trump's impeachment for the first time last week, called Trump "the most corrupt president in modern history."

"He’s been selling out working people, our values and national security, and on Ukraine, he’s been selling out our democracy. Our Framers imagined when we would have a corrupt president," said Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke hits back at Buttigieg over criticism of his gun buyback proposal Warren leads Democratic field by 3 points in new national poll Analysis: Warren and Booker most cyber-aware 2020 candidates MORE (D-Calif.).

As a former prosecutor, I know a confession when I see it. President Trump needs to be impeached. pic.twitter.com/GJLuGspUT9 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 15, 2019

Businessman and activist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr Steyer2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the October showdown The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight to take center stage at Dem debate CNN LGBTQ town hall interrupted by protesters MORE, who appeared on the presidential debate stage for the first time, and who launched the "Need to Impeach" campaign after Trump was elected, called Trump "a criminal."

The debate started just more than an hour after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi says Trump sanctions package on Turkey 'falls very short' Graham throws support behind Trump's Turkey sanctions Feehery: Trump may be down, but he's not out yet MORE (D-Calif.) said the House would not hold a formal vote to launch an impeachment inquiry.

Democrats in the House say they started an impeachment process weeks ago over allegations against Trump related to Ukraine, and they have been actively taking depositions from witnesses.

Republicans and Trump have said they should hold a formal vote and the White House has said it would not cooperate with the inquiry without a vote.