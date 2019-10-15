Biden forcefully defends son's work in Ukraine

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE on Tuesday strongly defended his son’s work in Ukraine amid attacks from President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE, who has questioned Biden’s role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor.

“Look, my son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong,” Biden said at the fourth Democratic primary debate in Westerville, Ohio.

“I carried out the policy of the U.S. government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine,” he continued.

Hunter Biden said Tuesday that he made an error in judgment by joining the board of directors for a Ukrainian energy company at a time when Joe Biden was the point person for the Obama administration’s policies in Ukraine.

Some have criticized the arrangement as a conflict of interest, but there is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.

“I never discussed a single thing with my son about Ukraine,” Biden said. “No one has indicated that I have. We’ve always kept everything separate … There’d be no potential conflict. My son made a judgement, I’m proud of what he had to say. Let’s focus on the fact of the matter that this is about Trump’s corruption. That’s what we should focus [on].”

Biden said Trump was highlighting the matter because he’s afraid of facing Biden in the general election.

“He doesn’t want me to be the candidate because he knows if I get the nomination I’ll beat him like a drum,” Biden said.