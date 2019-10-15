Sanders: 'Damn right we will' have a job for every American

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill On The Money: Trump touts China trade deal | Wall Street, Washington see signs for caution | Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey | Sanders proposes sharp hike to corporate taxes MORE (I-Vt.) defended his calls for a universal jobs guarantee during Tuesday's Democratic primary debate, telling viewers that a "Green New Deal" he has advocated would create millions of jobs for Americans looking for work.

Questioned whether he was sure that the federal government could adequately provide jobs for all adults in the workforce, Sanders replied: "Damn right we will."

“Damn right, we will," Sanders responded. "A Green New Deal that I have advocated for, will create 20 million new jobs as we move from fossil fuels to sustainability.”

We will guarantee every American a job through a #GreenNewDeal.



There are so many Americans in need of good work, and there is so much good work to be done to stop the climate crisis.



Thank you @BernieSanders for leading the way. pic.twitter.com/lXIPqP9vBp — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) October 16, 2019

Sanders is one of several contenders in the 2020 primary field who have endorsed a framework unveiled by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezObamas' first Netflix project nominated for Critics' Choice Documentary Awards Sanders wishes Ocasio-Cortez happy birthday Democrat launches primary challenge to Ocasio-Cortez MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyDemocrats urge Rick Perry not to roll back lightbulb efficiency rules Ocasio-Cortez taps supporters for donations as former primary opponent pitches for Kennedy Rep. Joe Kennedy has history on his side in Senate bid MORE (D-Mass.), dubbed the "Green New Deal."

Green New Deal intends to rapidly shift America's energy grid to sustainable forms of energy, while simultaneously upgrading U.S. infrastructure and implementing energy-efficient improvements to the U.S. transportation grid.

The plan, announced earlier this year, also included a federal jobs guarantee, which has drawn fire from Sanders' fellow 2020 contender Andrew Yang Andrew YangHillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Saagar Enjeti: Tuesday's Democratic debate already 'rigged' against Gabbard, Sanders Analysis: Warren and Booker most cyber-aware 2020 candidates MORE, a supporter of a universal basic income (UBI).

Yang criticized Sanders' plan again Tuesday night, claiming that it did not take into account people like his wife, a stay-at-home mother who tends to the couple's sons, one of whom is autistic.