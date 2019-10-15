Warren says she'll beat Trump 'or Pence or whoever the Republicans get stuck with'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Feehery: Trump may be down, but he's not out yet MORE (Mass.), a top-tier Democratic presidential candidate, says she'd beat any GOP candidate in the 2020 general election.

"I will outwork, outorganize, and outlast anyone else and that includes Donald Trump, [Vice President] Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceLouisiana's Democratic governor forced into runoff 2020 general election debates announced Trump's concerning vision for international religious freedom MORE, or whoever the Republicans get stuck with," Warren said Tuesday at a 2020 primary debate in Ohio, drawing laughs from the crowd.

The response came as Warren defended her candidacy amid a question about her age.

If elected, Warren at 71 would be the oldest president to enter a first term in office. President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE, now 73, entered office at 70, becoming the oldest president at the time.

Warren is not the oldest candidate in the race. Sen Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill On The Money: Trump touts China trade deal | Wall Street, Washington see signs for caution | Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey | Sanders proposes sharp hike to corporate taxes MORE (I-Vt.) is the oldest in the field at 78, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE at 76.

Sanders, who recently had a heart attack, and Biden were also questioned about their age.

Fellow Democratic primary candidates Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSaagar Enjeti: Tuesday's Democratic debate already 'rigged' against Gabbard, Sanders Former 2020 candidate Mike Gravel: 'No question' Sanders is physically fit to be president So many issues, too many candidates and so little time to debate MORE, 38, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegO'Rourke hits back at Buttigieg over criticism of his gun buyback proposal Chasten Buttigieg fundraising for husband Pete overseas Progressives fume at Buttigieg, warn him not to attack Warren at debate MORE, 37, would be the youngest U.S. president if elected.