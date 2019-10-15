Democratic front-runners defend their age during debate

The three front-runners in the Democratic race for the White House defended their ages during Tuesday night's debate, with each one saying they would be able to take on the duties of the presidency.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE, who turns 77 next month, said his age is one of the reasons he decided to jump into the race because the country needs his wisdom and experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then announced he would release his medical records before the first primary in Iowa.

"We need someone to take office this time around who on day one can stand on the world stage, command the respect of world leaders from Putin to our allies and know exactly what needs to be done to get our country back on track," he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinFunding for Radio Free Europe to return to Hungary will send a strong message Juan Williams: Trump, the conspiracy theory president Putin: Trump not to blame for lack of improved relations with Russia MORE.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill On The Money: Trump touts China trade deal | Wall Street, Washington see signs for caution | Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey | Sanders proposes sharp hike to corporate taxes MORE (I-Vt.), who is 78 and suffered a heart attack weeks ago, vowed to mount an aggressive campaign and invited those watching the debate to attend an upcoming rally in Queens, N.Y.

"We are going to be mounting a vigorous campaign all over this country," he said. "That is how I think I can reassure the American people."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Feehery: Trump may be down, but he's not out yet MORE (D-Mass.), 70, was asked what she'd say to primary voters who think a candidate under 70 years old would have a greater chance of beating Trump — who is 73.

"I will outwork, outorganize and outlast anyone, and that includes Donald Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE, Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceLouisiana's Democratic governor forced into runoff 2020 general election debates announced Trump's concerning vision for international religious freedom MORE or whoever the Republicans get stuck with," she responded, referencing the vice president.

The front-runners have faced scrutiny over their ages, with Biden and Sanders in particular facing some questions.