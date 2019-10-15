Biden, Warren get in tense debate exchange over accomplishments

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Feehery: Trump may be down, but he's not out yet MORE (D-Mass.) clashed with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE after Biden touted his capacity to “get things done” compared with Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill On The Money: Trump touts China trade deal | Wall Street, Washington see signs for caution | Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey | Sanders proposes sharp hike to corporate taxes MORE (I-Vt.) in the Democratic debate Tuesday night in Westerville, Ohio.

“I’m the only one on this stage that has gotten anything really big done,” Biden said, citing his history of passing legislation such as the Violence Against Women Act during his time in the Senate.

Warren retorted that she had established the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which she proposed in 2007.

Biden responded by citing his part in the Obama administration’s establishment of the CFPB, telling Warren, “I went on the floor and got you votes” for the program, creating a notably tense exchange between the two.

Here's that Biden vs. Warren exchange on the CFPB >> pic.twitter.com/NE2fPCwvZO — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 15, 2019

“I am deeply grateful to President Obama, who fought so hard to make sure that agency was passed into law, and I am deeply grateful to every single person who fought for it and who helped pass it into law,” Warren said.

“You did a hell of a job in your job,” Biden responded, prompting Warren to thank him.

Sanders, meanwhile, countered by pointing to legislation spearheaded by Biden that he has frequently pilloried, including the North American Free Trade Agreement, the 1990s crime bill and the Iraq War.

"You got the disastrous war in Iraq done. You got a bankruptcy bill that's hurting middle class Americans all over the country,” Sanders said.