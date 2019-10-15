Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Sanders for president

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezObamas' first Netflix project nominated for Critics' Choice Documentary Awards Sanders wishes Ocasio-Cortez happy birthday Democrat launches primary challenge to Ocasio-Cortez MORE (D-N.Y.) is expected to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill On The Money: Trump touts China trade deal | Wall Street, Washington see signs for caution | Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey | Sanders proposes sharp hike to corporate taxes MORE (I-Vt.) for president this week, a move that could provide a much needed boost of momentum to Sanders.

An aide to Sanders confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday night that the freshman lawmaker will throw her support behind the White House hopeful.

The Washington Post first reported the planned endorsement.

Sanders, who has been struggling to keep pace in the polls with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), had announced during Tuesday night's Democratic debate in Ohio that a special guest would join him at a rally in Queens, N.Y., on Saturday.

The New York representative will join Sanders at his "Bernie's Back" rally just outside Ocasio-Cortez's congressional district, The Post reported.

Corbin Trent, a spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez, told the newspaper, "We're looking forward to Saturday."

Ocasio-Cortez's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.



The New York Democrat, who was a volunteer organizer on Sanders's 2016 presidential campaign, has been one of the most influential figures among progressives ever since she defeated former Rep. Joseph Crowley in a 2018 primary.