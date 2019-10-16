O'Rourke rips Bill O'Reilly: The problem with our economy is 'a disgraced TV host like you makes millions'

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke ripped ex-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly Tuesday evening after O’Reilly accused him of inventing a story about a woman working four jobs and raising a disabled child.

“Beto says he met a woman working FOUR jobs. And raising a special needs child. I don’t believe him. Sorry,” O’Reilly tweeted during Tuesday’s Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is her. Her name is Gina. Her daughter's name is Summer. The problem with our economy is she has to live in her car, while a disgraced TV host like you makes millions,” O’Rourke tweeted in response, including a picture of the woman.

During the debate, the former Texas congressman described the woman in question, a resident of Las Vegas, saying “she's working four jobs, raising her child with disabilities, and any American with disabilities knows just how hard it is to make it and get by in this country already."

"She wants to know how we are going to help her, how we're going to make sure that her child has the care that she needs, that we strengthen protections for those with disabilities, that she just has to work one job because it pays a living wage," O’Rourke added.

O’Reilly was fired from Fox in April 2017 after a New York Times report revealed that he and the network had settled multiple sexual harassment lawsuits against him dating back 15 years. That October, the newspaper reported a previously-undisclosed $32 million settlement with former Fox legal analyst Lis Wiehl.