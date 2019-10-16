George Conway donates to Trump challenger Joe Walsh

George Conway George Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway hits Republicans for not saying Trump's name while criticizing policy George Conway, conservative attorneys urge House to move quickly on impeachment George Conway: 'Garbage' White House defense 'virtually guarantees' Trump impeachment MORE donated $5,600 to former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe Walsh2020 Presidential Candidates Trump campaign takes steps to ensure critics are not represented at 2020 convention Sunday shows - Second whistleblower grabs spotlight MORE’s (R-Ill.) primary challenge to President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio Democrats debate in Ohio: Who came out on top? MORE, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway but is an outspoken critic of Trump, made the donation to Walsh's long-shot campaign on Aug. 30, five days after the formal campaign launch, according to the filing. Walsh raised about $129,000 between August and September.

Conway’s two $2,800 donations are the biggest total single-donor contribution to Walsh’s campaign thus far, although records indicate two cases in Illinois where a married couple each donated $2,800.

Walsh said in September that Conway is informally advising his presidential campaign, in an interview with CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield.

“I am honored to have his advice. I speak with him often. He's a wonderful adviser," Walsh said of Conway. "As far as any formal role with our campaign, I would only be so lucky as to have somebody like George Conway involved."

Conway has also recently expressed his support for impeaching Trump, joining 15 other attorneys on an open letter calling for an “expeditious impeachment investigation" into Trump’s attempts to persuade Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio New study: Full-scale 'Medicare for All' costs trillion over 10 years MORE’s son Hunter Biden.

Walsh is one of three Republican primary challengers to Trump, along with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Mark Sanford (S.C.).