Buttigieg: Warren more detailed about number of selfies taken than paying for 'Medicare for All'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday took a new line of attack against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a fellow 2020 hopeful, over her refusal to directly say how she would pay for "Medicare for All."

Warren has been "more specific and forthcoming about the number of selfies she's taken" than about how she would fund Medicare for All, Buttigieg argued on CNN's "New Day," just hours after the two candidates traded shots Tuesday night during the primary debate. Warren, who is known for staying after campaign events to take selfies with attendees, noted during the debate that she has posed for more than 70,000 of the pictures.

"Not only is it important to have 'yes-or-no' answers to 'yes-or-no' questions at a time when people are so frustrated with Washington speak, but also there's still been no explanation for a multitrillion-dollar hole in this plan," Buttigieg said on CNN, again criticizing her for not directly answering a "yes-or-no" question on how she would fund a Medicare for All proposal.

"I have a lot of respect for Sen. Warren, but last night she was more specific and forthcoming about the number of selfies she's taken than about how this plan is going to be funded. And that's a real problem, especially when there's a better way to deliver health care coverage to everybody,” the South Bend, Ind., mayor added.

Buttigieg at the debate opened fire on the progressive candidate, saying she has a plan for "everything. Except this.”

"I don't understand why you believe the only way to deliver affordable coverage to everybody is to obliterate private plans,” he said.

Buttigieg has sought to contrast himself from Warren on health care, releasing a “Medicare for those who want it” plan as opposed to the Medicare for All plan backed by Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio New study: Full-scale 'Medicare for All' costs trillion over 10 years MORE (I-Vt.), another presidential candidate.