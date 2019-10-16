Buttigieg campaign says it raised over $1M in one day

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio New study: Full-scale 'Medicare for All' costs trillion over 10 years MORE’s presidential campaign announced Wednesday it has raised more than $1 million in a 24-hour period that included Tuesday night’s primary debate in Ohio.

“We are officially over $1M raised in the past 24 hours from tens of thousands of donors,” Lis Smith, a senior adviser for the Buttigieg campaign, tweeted.





The haul was announced after the mayor put on a standout performance at Tuesday night’s event, engaging in a series of fiery exchanges with other candidates on stage.

The 37-year-old Democrat touted his industrial Midwest roots and cast himself as an outsider frustrated with how Washington works.

Buttigieg took aim at Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio New study: Full-scale 'Medicare for All' costs trillion over 10 years MORE (D-Mass.) after she dodged questions about whether she would raise taxes on the middle class to pay for her “Medicare for All” plan, taking her to task over “a yes or no question that didn’t get a yes or no answer.”

He also noted that Warren has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio New study: Full-scale 'Medicare for All' costs trillion over 10 years MORE’s (I-Vt.) Medicare for All plan instead of developing her own.

Buttigieg also sparred with former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) over the Texas Democrat’s plan to institute a mandatory buyback program for assault rifles.

"[Let's] not be limited by the polls and the consultants and the focus groups. Let's do what's right when we have time to do what's right," O'Rourke said during the debate.

"The problem isn't the polls. The problem is the policy," Buttigieg, an Afghanistan War veteran, fired back. "And I don't need lessons from you on courage, political or personal."

Buttigieg had plateaued in the polls prior to Tuesday’s debate but had remained a fundraising force in the Democratic primary, bringing in $19.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and finishing September with $23.4 million cash on hand. Both totals ranked third in the crowded primary field.