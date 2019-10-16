Biden to Trump: 'Release your tax returns or shut up'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio New study: Full-scale 'Medicare for All' costs trillion over 10 years MORE lashed out at President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio Democrats debate in Ohio: Who came out on top? MORE at a campaign stop in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday, calling on him to “release your tax returns or shut up.”

Biden’s comments come after the president has launched attacks against Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Trump has called for an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business ventures in Ukraine.

House Democrats in their impeachment inquiry are investigating whether Trump tried to pressure Ukraine into opening an investigation into the Bidens. Trump has not provided any evidence of criminal wrongdoing by either Biden.

“My son’s comments speak for themselves. Let’s keep the focus here. The president of the United States says he wants to talk about corruption. Well, let’s talk about corruption. He is running the most corrupt government in the history of the United States of America, number one. Number two, he also is in a position where, as he talks about corruption, he is engaged in practices that, in fact, everyone around the world is looking and saying ‘how in God’s name can this man be doing that while he’s president?’” Biden said.

“Mr. President, you want to talk about corruption,” Biden continued. “I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns. I entered as one of the poorest men in Congress, left one of the poorest men in government, in Congress, and as vice president. I made no money while I was in there other than my salary. Mr. President, even Richard Nixon released his tax returns. Mr. President, release your tax returns or shut up.”

Biden said he would not change anything about his son’s former position on the board of a Ukrainian gas company and that he did not discuss the country with him.

“Let’s focus on what the problem is here. The problem is a corrupt president. The reason why he is running after me is he knows I will beat him like a drum,” Biden added. “He understands that.”

Biden also blasted President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani urged Trump to eject exiled Turkish cleric from US: report State Dept. official told to 'lay low' after voicing concerns about Giuliani: Dem lawmaker White House, Pentagon, Giuliani reject House subpoenas MORE among others. Several of Giuliani’s associates have been arrested in the last week for allegedly violating campaign finance laws.

“This is so obvious. And as I said, Rudy Giuliani and the henchmen and Trump’s lawyers? How many of these folks are in jail? These are the president’s people for God’s sake, this is a thoroughly corrupt outfit,” Biden alleged.

Trump told reporters that he did not know the men last week, calling them “clients of Rudy’s.”