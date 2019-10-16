Poll: Democrats grow lead on generic Congressional ballot to 10 points

Democrats have grown their lead over Republicans on a generic congressional ballot to 10 points, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The weekly Economist/YouGov poll found that a generic Democratic House candidate would be backed by 49 percent of voters compared to 39 percent who would back a Republican. Nine percent remain unsure.

That is up from a four-point gap in the previous survey.

Democrats held sizable leads among all age groups in the poll with the exception of voters over 65, who support Republican candidates by a 51 percent-43 percent margin. The party also held solid advantages among black and Hispanic voters, while white voters were almost evenly split.

Democrats are likely to retain control of the House in 2020, but face an uphill battle for control of the Senate.

The poll was taken between Oct. 13-15, and surveyed 1,136 registered voters with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.