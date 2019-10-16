2020 Democrats recognize Pronouns Day

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro was the first 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to mark International Pronouns Day Wednesday.

“Using someone’s correct pronouns—and giving your own—isn’t difficult. I’m Julián Castro, he/him/él,” Castro tweeted.

“It takes one extra breath to help people feel seen and respected. I think that’s worth it. #PronounsDay” he continued.

"Someone reminded us that it really is hard for some people, and can trigger anxiety or dysphoria. I’m grateful to learn how to be more inclusive of people all genders," Castro also tweeted.

But Castro was not the only 2020 candidate to embrace introducing himself with his pronouns. Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Warren leads in speaking time during debate Democrats wrangle over whether to break up Big Tech in debate first MORE (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio Warren leads in speaking time during debate MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio New study: Full-scale 'Medicare for All' costs trillion over 10 years MORE (D-Mass.), alongside businessman Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerWarren leads in speaking time during debate Democrats debate in Ohio: Who came out on top? Yang compares U.S. election tampering to Russia's election interference efforts MORE, all include their pronouns in their bios on Twitter.

Charlotte Clymer, the press secretary for rapid response at the Human Rights Campaign, tweeted that South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio New study: Full-scale 'Medicare for All' costs trillion over 10 years MORE (D) also included his pronouns in his Twitter bio, although it was not immediately clear when the pronouns were added.

International Pronouns Day was marked Wednesday to “make respecting, sharing, and educating about personal pronouns commonplace,” according to the day’s website. It began in 2018.

“Referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves is basic to human dignity. Being referred to by the wrong pronouns particularly affects transgender and gender nonconforming people. Together, we can transform society to celebrate people’s multiple, intersecting identities,” the website said.