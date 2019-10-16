Williamson slams DNC, Tuesday's debate: 'This would all be funny if it weren't so dangerous'

Presidential candidate and author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Hunter Biden speaks out amid Ukraine controversy 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the October showdown 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE excoriated the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in a Washington Post op-ed Wednesday night, accusing the DNC of working to exclude candidates who do not discuss a "preordained category of topics."

In the fiery column, Williamson argued that polling and individual donor requirements set by the DNC in order to qualify for debate state invitations had created a "false, inauthentic piece of high school theater posing as the Democratic debates."

"This would all be funny if it weren’t so dangerous. For reasons not easy to detect, the Democrats are held to a higher standard by the American people — who, despite a bad rap and a few spectacular failures, are usually good at smelling a rat," Williamson argued.

"Try as they might to throw people off the scent, the DNC and its media pals are creating the stench of inauthenticity at exactly the moment when some blazing truths should be shining through," she added.

Williamson, whose campaign was marked by standout performances during previous Democratic debates, failed to qualify for Tuesday's debate in Ohio, where 12 candidates appeared onstage in the largest one-night debate event ever.

In her op-ed Wednesday, she likened her exclusion from the debate to the Russian government's reported efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

"The Russians are messing with our elections? Absolutely. But so are we. The old days of political backroom deals, where a few insiders determined who the candidate would be, are back," Williamson argued.

The author, who moved to Iowa earlier this year, has fallen behind other candidates in the polls and also failed to qualify for September's debate.