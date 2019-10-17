Booker endorses Lipinski challenger

Democratic presidential contender Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 Democrats recognize Pronouns Day Third-quarter fundraising sets Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg apart The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump seeks distance from Syria crisis MORE (D-N.J.) endorsed Rep. Daniel Lipinski Daniel William LipinskiThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by National Association of Manufacturers - Trump defends Ukraine motives while attacking Biden Democrats rally behind incumbents as Lipinski takes liberal fire Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Pelosi set to unveil drug price plan | Abortion rate in US hits lowest level since Roe v. Wade | Dems threaten to subpoena Juul MORE's (D-Ill.) primary challenger, Marie Newman, on Thursday, saying it was time for "new leadership" in the Illinois district.

Booker cited Newman's stances on health care, women's reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights as his reasons for throwing his support behind Newman.

“That is why I believe it is time for new leadership in Illinois’ Third District from a candidate who shares our party’s values," Booker said in a statement. "I am proud to support Marie, who will be a champion for equality and justice for the families of her district. I look forward to campaigning with and for her tomorrow and in the coming months.”

The senator's campaign announced that Booker will join Newman at a campaign event in Chicago on Friday.

Lipinski is seen as a Blue Dog Democrat who liberals say is too conservative for the party. The congressman voted against the Affordable Care Act and has voiced opposition to abortion.

Liberals have, in turn, flocked to Newman as their preferred choice to represent Illinois's 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Cook County. The district was previously represented by his father, former Rep. Bill Lipinski (D-Ill.).

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who is also running for president, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) endorsed Newman last month.