2020 Democrats tell LGBTQ teens they're not alone on Spirit Day

Democratic presidential candidates are supporting LGBTQ youth on Spirit Day, telling them they're not alone and "it gets better."

GLAAD, an LGBTQ advocacy group, collected messages from the 2020 candidates to LGBTQ youth on Spirit Day, a day designated to promote anti-LGBTQ bullying efforts.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg tweeted support for 'Medicare for All' in 2018 Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Democrats have reason to worry after the last presidential debate MORE, the only openly gay candidate in the Democratic primary, said in his message that when he was in high school, "there was literally not one out person that I knew of."

"Be strong, be yourself and know that it gets better," he offered as advice to LGBTQ teens.

"Take strength in the fact that there are a whole bunch of people around the world cheering you on that have never even met you, that I'm cheering you on, and it does get better," he continued.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says lawmakers should censure Schiff Schiff says committees will eventually make impeachment inquiry transcripts public Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses MORE, meanwhile, told those in the LGBTQ community that they are "special" and "incredible."

"You're as good and better than anybody else, and don't let people try to tell you you're not," he said.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHillicon Valley: FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger | Dems wrangle over breaking up Big Tech at debate | Critics pounce as Facebook's Libra stumbles | Zuckerberg to be interviewed by Fox News | Twitter details rules for political figures' tweets Democrats have reason to worry after the last presidential debate 2020 Democrats recognize Pronouns Day MORE (D-Calif.) emphasized that individuals in the LGBTQ community are "not alone" and do not need to "silently suffer."

"I and so many of us will always stand with you," she said. "And that's really important to remember, you are not alone."

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 Democrats recognize Pronouns Day Third-quarter fundraising sets Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg apart The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump seeks distance from Syria crisis MORE (D-N.J.) had a similar message, saying, "You are not alone."

"Persevere, press on, reach out because we have so much more strength than the small weakness being shown by any bullies," he said.

In her Spirit Day video, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger | Dems wrangle over breaking up Big Tech at debate | Critics pounce as Facebook's Libra stumbles | Zuckerberg to be interviewed by Fox News | Twitter details rules for political figures' tweets Progressive action group defends Warren over dodging of 'Medicare for all' questions The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump seeks distance from Syria crisis MORE (D-Minn.) told GLAAD that "we need to stop" LGBTQ bullying and criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore 'targeted assistance' to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE for promoting a ban of transgender people from joining the military.

Her advice to the youth directly was to call someone if they are being bullied.

"You have friends, and you have people who have your back," she said. "And you should call when these things happen, and you know you can call."