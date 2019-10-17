Lawmakers set to host fundraisers focused on Nats World Series trip

Members of Congress are taking advantage of the D.C. team going to the World Series with a number of them planning fundraisers centered around the Nationals appearance.

The World Series begins Tuesday with the Nationals scheduled to play on the road against either the New York Yankees or the Houston Astros.

The Nationals will host Game 3, Game 4 and, if necessary, Game 5 at Nationals Park Friday, Oct. 25, to Sunday, Oct. 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseHong Kong protesters trample, burn LeBron James jerseys in wake of comments This week: Congress returns to chaotic Washington Trump's GOP impeachment firewall holds strong MORE (R-Neb.), who is up for reelection in 2020, is slated to hold a fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 27, for Game 5 of the World Series. Tickets are $5,000 from PACs and $3,500 from individual contributions, according to the invite obtained by The Hill.

The Nebraska senator also held a fundraiser on Oct. 6 during the first round of the MLB playoffs and charged $1,500 for PACs and $1,000 in individual contributions for one ticket.

Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael Kaine2020 general election debates announced Senators call for Trump administration to testify on Syria Schumer: Transcript 'absolutely validates' Trump impeachment inquiry MORE (D-Va.), an area senator who is up for reelection in 2024, is slated to hold a fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 26, for tickets to Game 4 of the World Series. Tickets are available for donations of $5,000 each to his political action committee, Common Ground PAC, and the fundraiser will take place in a suite at the park, according to the invite obtained by The Hill.

Taylor Hennings, who worked as a fundraiser for Kaine in his 2018 election, is organizing the event. She is now working for Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerSchumer seeks focus on health care amid impeachment fever Yang compares U.S. election tampering to Russia's election interference efforts Mark Warner nominates Bryan Cranston to play him in a movie MORE (D-Va.), who is up for reelection. Warner’s campaign told The Hill it is not hosting any fundraiser at the World Series games.

Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungWar of words at the White House Trump called Pelosi a 'third-rate politician' during Syria meeting, top Democrats say House to vote on resolution condemning Trump's Syria pullback MORE (R-Ind.), who is up for reelection in 2022, is also slated to hold a fundraiser for Game 4. Tickets are $5,000 from PACs and $2,500 in individual contributions, according to the invite obtained by The Hill. Political fundraiser Erin Casey French is organizing the event.

Sen. Tom Cotton Thomas (Tom) Bryant CottonGOP warns Graham letter to Pelosi on impeachment could 'backfire' Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservative politicians, pundits Bipartisan senators want federal plan for sharing more info on supply chain threats MORE (R-Ark.), who is also up for reelection in 2022, is slated to hold a fundraiser for Game 5. Tickets are $5,000 from PACs and $3,500 in individual contributions, according to the invite obtained by The Hill.

Laura Rizzo, a political fundraiser with the Rizzo Dukes Group, is organizing the event. They ask for checks made out to Cotton for Senate or his PAC, the Republican Majority Fund.

House Democrats are also taking advantage of the D.C. baseball team making its first appearance in the World Series.

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. Frank Joseph PalloneCBO: Pelosi bill to lower drug prices saves Medicare 5 billion Trump official declines to testify on trade protections for tech platforms Hillicon Valley: New York AG meets with feds over Facebook probe | Trump trade official asked to testify on protections for tech giants | PayPal drops out of Libra cryptocurrency project MORE (D-N.J.) is slated to hold a fundraiser on Oct 25 for Game 3. Tickets are $5,000, according to the invite obtained by The Hill, and Justin Davey, a political consultant, is organizing the event.

Additionally, Rep. Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyHouse Democrats change drug pricing bill in bid to address progressive concerns Hillicon Valley: Zuckerberg to testify on Libra | Extremists find home on Telegram app | Warren blasts Facebook for not removing anti-Biden ad | California outlaws facial recognition in police body cameras | China rips US tech sanctions House Democrats introduce new legislation to combat foreign election interference MORE (D-Fla.) is slated to hold a fundraiser for Game 5. Tickets are also $5,000 and Davey is planning her event as well, according to the invite obtained by The Hill.

None of the campaigns responded to The Hill's request for comment.