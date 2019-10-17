Bullock says Trump should be removed from office

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Hunter Biden speaks out amid Ukraine controversy 5 things to watch in the latest Democratic debate Warren expresses support for Indigenous Peoples' Day MORE (D), a 2020 presidential candidate, said on CNN Thursday that President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore 'targeted assistance' to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE should be impeached and removed from office.

When asked by CNN's Kate Bolduan if he thinks he has seen enough evidence to warrant impeachment and removal from office, Bullock said, "I do."

He added, "I think that all of America has seen enough."

"Whether he's removed at the ballot box or through an impeachment proceeding, we’ve got to recognize the next person that comes in has to be able to deal with those great divides," Bullock said.

Bullock, who didn't qualify for Tuesday's Democratic debate in Ohio, also commented on Trump's decision to remove U.S. from the northeastern border of Syria, saying "this is not how we conduct this country."

Vice President Pence on Thursday announced that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had agreed to a deal for a cease-fire in Syria.