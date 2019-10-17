Poll: Trump beats Warren, Biden in Iowa match-ups

President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore 'targeted assistance' to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE holds a slim lead in Iowa over former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says lawmakers should censure Schiff Schiff says committees will eventually make impeachment inquiry transcripts public Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg tweeted support for 'Medicare for All' in 2018 Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Hillicon Valley: FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger | Dems wrangle over breaking up Big Tech at debate | Critics pounce as Facebook's Libra stumbles | Zuckerberg to be interviewed by Fox News | Twitter details rules for political figures' tweets MORE (D-Mass.) in hypothetical match-ups, according to a new poll.

The survey by Emerson College found that 51 percent of registered voters said they would choose Trump over Biden. Respondents favored Trump by the same 51 percent-49 percent margin in a match-up against Warren.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reverse was the case for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Democrats have reason to worry after the last presidential debate Krystal Ball on Sanders debate performance: 'He absolutely hit it out of the park' MORE (I-Vt.). Fifty-one percent of voters said they would pick him over Trump, who garnered 49 percent support.

The results of all three match-ups fell within the poll's 3.2 percentage-point margin of error.

The survey also found Warren and Biden leading the Democratic field, tied at 23 percent support among Democratic caucusgoers. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg tweeted support for 'Medicare for All' in 2018 Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Democrats have reason to worry after the last presidential debate MORE was in third place with 16 percent, followed by 13 percent for Sanders.

Researchers surveyed 888 registered voters, including 317 Democratic caucusgoers, from Oct. 13-16. The Democratic caucusgoer responses have a margin of error of plus or minus 5.5. percentage points.

The Iowa caucus is scheduled for Feb. 3.