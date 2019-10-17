Biden, Warren tied for lead in Iowa poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says lawmakers should censure Schiff Schiff says committees will eventually make impeachment inquiry transcripts public Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg tweeted support for 'Medicare for All' in 2018 Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Hillicon Valley: FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger | Dems wrangle over breaking up Big Tech at debate | Critics pounce as Facebook's Libra stumbles | Zuckerberg to be interviewed by Fox News | Twitter details rules for political figures' tweets MORE (D-Mass.) are neck and neck atop the crowded Democratic presidential primary field in Iowa, according to a new poll.

A survey from Emerson Polling released Thursday found the top two candidates tied at 23 percent each among voters who are expected to participate in the first caucus of the 2020 primary.

The results underscore Warren's rise in the primary race, and compares with previous Emerson Polling data released in March that showed Biden with a 16-point lead over the senator in Iowa.

Warren's support in the Hawkeye State has increased by 14 points compared to the survey conducted earlier this year, while Biden's support has dropped 2 points.

The latest survey shows South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) in third place at 16 percent support, leapfrogging Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has dropped 11 points since the March survey. Sanders now stands at 13 percent — 10 points behind Biden and Warren.

No other candidates polled in the double digits, including Sen. Kamala Harris. The California senator dropped 8 points in the early voting state poll, and now stands at 2 percent support.

The new poll places Harris behind tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, at 5 percent, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, at 4 percent.

The survey of 888 registered voters was conducted between Oct. 13-16, including both before and after the latest Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night in Ohio that featured numerous rivals going after Warren.

The polling data is weighted by gender, age, education, region and mode based on 2016 turnout modeling. The margin of error for the survey is 3.2 percentage points.