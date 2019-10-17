Poll: Biden, Warren support remains unchanged after Democratic debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden's and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg tweeted support for 'Medicare for All' in 2018 Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Hillicon Valley: FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger | Dems wrangle over breaking up Big Tech at debate | Critics pounce as Facebook's Libra stumbles | Zuckerberg to be interviewed by Fox News | Twitter details rules for political figures' tweets MORE's (D-Mass.) support remained virtually unchanged after Tuesday's Democratic primary debate, according to a new Morning Consult survey.

The poll, which was conducted on Wednesday, showed Biden with 31 percent support. Warren trailed in second place with 21 percent support.

Those numbers were similar to the same poll's results prior to the debate.

Warren came into the debate on Tuesday with 21 percent support, while Biden had 32 percent support, according to previous results released on Sunday.

The poll released on Wednesday showed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in third place with 18 percent support after the debate, down 1 point from the Sunday results.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) experienced a 1-point boost, bringing her to 7 percent support in the poll, while South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) support increased 1 point to 6 percent.

Tuesday marked the first debate where Warren was seen as a front-runner after steadily climbing in the polls since her campaign's launch earlier this year. She was forced to field attacks from a number of opponents onstage, including Harris and Buttigieg.

Biden was forced to comment on his son Hunter Biden's comments that he regretted getting involved with foreign companies amid controversy over President Trump openly urging Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son's role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

The debate also provided high stakes for Sanders, who looked to reassure his supporters about his health after having a heart attack earlier this month.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted on Oct. 6 among 2,202 respondents who indicted they may vote in Democratic primaries or caucuses in their states. The margin of error was plus or minus 2 percentage points.