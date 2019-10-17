GOP presidential challengers condemn decision to host G-7 at Trump resort

President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore 'targeted assistance' to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE's challengers for the Republican presidential nomination condemned the Thursday announcement that the Group of 7 (G-7) summit will be held at Trump's Doral, Fla., resort.

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordGeorge Conway donates to Trump challenger Joe Walsh Amash says he's happy not feeling 'bound to a particular party' 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (R), former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshGeorge Conway accuses Trump of being a 'sociopath' George Conway donates to Trump challenger Joe Walsh 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (R) and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldGeorge Conway donates to Trump challenger Joe Walsh Analysis: Warren and Booker most cyber-aware 2020 candidates Trump campaign takes steps to ensure critics are not represented at 2020 convention MORE (R) all tweeted their distaste for the decision.

"Republicans would be going nuts if a #Democrat President were proposing to host the #G7 at their resort. This is corrupt," tweeted Sanford.

Weld and Walsh also criticized Trump over the Ukraine scandal in addition to the G-7 summit news.

"Between awarding the G-7 Summit to his own hotel & his acting chief of staff’s 'Get over it' admission that @realDonaldTrump withheld funds from Ukraine for his own political purposes, we have a POTUS wearing his abuses of power on his sleeve and daring us to stop him," Weld wrote.

Walsh slammed acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneySondland could provide more clues on Ukraine controversy Tensions flare as Democrats urge consumer bureau to boost penalties White House conducting probe into handling of Ukraine call transcript: report MORE, who announced the decision.

"The Mick Mulvaney I knew would’ve abhorred this G-7/Doral corruption. Then again, the Mick Mulvaney I knew cared about the debt & deficits when Obama was President," Walsh tweeted.

"He just announced that foreign governments must put $ in his pockets to attend next year’s G-7. He admitted to a quid pro quo with Ukraine. He acknowledged telling China & Ukraine to interfere in our elections. Republicans, will you say nothing? Have you no sense of decency?" he added.

Mulvaney on Thursday also linked Trump's withholding of aid to Ukraine to investigations into the 2016 election.

When asked if there was a quid pro quo involved in the release of aid to Ukraine, Mulvaney said, “I have news for everybody. Get over it. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy ... that’s going to happen. Elections have consequences.”

House Democrats have launched an impeachment probe into Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Walsh, Sanford and Weld have an uphill battle, as Trump has seen broad support from Republicans in the polls. A few state Republican parties have also canceled their primaries in support of Trump.