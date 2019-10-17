Warren raised more money from Big Tech employees than other 2020 Democrats: Report

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg tweeted support for 'Medicare for All' in 2018 Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Hillicon Valley: FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger | Dems wrangle over breaking up Big Tech at debate | Critics pounce as Facebook's Libra stumbles | Zuckerberg to be interviewed by Fox News | Twitter details rules for political figures' tweets MORE (D-Mass.) raised more money from employees of Big Tech companies in the third quarter than some other top-polling Democrats running for president, according to Vox.

Warren received about $150,000 from employees of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet between July and September, according to an analysis by Vox released Thursday.

Almost half of those individual donations came from workers at Alphabet, which operates Google and YouTube.

That was more than Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Democrats have reason to worry after the last presidential debate Krystal Ball on Sanders debate performance: 'He absolutely hit it out of the park' MORE (I-Vt.), who collected slightly less than $130,000, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg tweeted support for 'Medicare for All' in 2018 Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Democrats have reason to worry after the last presidential debate MORE, who collected more than $105,000.

Businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangHillicon Valley: FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger | Dems wrangle over breaking up Big Tech at debate | Critics pounce as Facebook's Libra stumbles | Zuckerberg to be interviewed by Fox News | Twitter details rules for political figures' tweets Saagar Enjeti: No question, Andrew Yang won Ohio debate Third-quarter fundraising sets Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg apart MORE and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHillicon Valley: FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger | Dems wrangle over breaking up Big Tech at debate | Critics pounce as Facebook's Libra stumbles | Zuckerberg to be interviewed by Fox News | Twitter details rules for political figures' tweets Democrats have reason to worry after the last presidential debate 2020 Democrats recognize Pronouns Day MORE (D-Calif.) raised almost $90,000 and more than $70,000, respectively, while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says lawmakers should censure Schiff Schiff says committees will eventually make impeachment inquiry transcripts public Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses MORE raised just over $30,000, according to Vox.

Warren's fundraising from individual donors within technology companies comes even as she has pushed to break up top firms in the sector including Facebook, Google and Amazon, though other 2020 Democrats have also been critical of the sector.

"Elizabeth will break up big tech. They have bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else," Warren's campaign told The Hill.

-- Updated at 7:05 p.m.